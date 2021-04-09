3 Women Get Anti-rabies Jabs Instead of COVID Shots at UP Hospital

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, it has emerged that three elderly women were administered anti-rabies vaccines in place of COVID vaccines at a Government hospital in Shamli district.

Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyawati (60) had gone to the hospital to get COVID shots, when the blunder occurred. The state government conducted a probe and acknowledged the mistake.

Jasjit Kaur, District Magistrate, Shamli, later put out a video statement.