RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 9 April.
According to a statement put by the organisation on Twitter, Bhagwat is admitted to Nagpur’s Kingsway hospital.
“RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohanji Bhagwat today tested Corona positive. He has normal symptoms and admitted to Kigsway hospital Nagpur,” the RSS tweeted.
Bhagwat is hospitalised amid rising cases in Nagpur and Maharashtra. While Nagpur recorded 6,489 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the state tally scaled another peak of cases with 58,993 new cases and 301 deaths being recorded in 24 hours.
