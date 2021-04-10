RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 9 April.

According to a statement put by the organisation on Twitter, Bhagwat is admitted to Nagpur’s Kingsway hospital.

“RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohanji Bhagwat today tested Corona positive. He has normal symptoms and admitted to Kigsway hospital Nagpur,” the RSS tweeted.