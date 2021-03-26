Nine Dead After Fire in Mumbai Hospital, COVID Patients Shifted

The Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Department, said nine people have died after a fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup, in the wee hours of Friday, 26 March. Several COVID-19 patients were admitted at the hospital.

According to reports, the hospital is situated on the third floor of a mall, with over 70 patients, including seven on ventilator support.

"A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. Around 23 fire tenders are present at the spot," DCP Prashant Kadam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.