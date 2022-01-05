Tamil Nadu Announces Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown: What's Allowed & What's Not?

What are the new rules? Here's all you need to know. Image used for representational purpose.
(Photo: The Quint/Erum Gour)
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Wednesday, 5 January, announced a slew of restrictions including night curfew and Sunday lockdown.
What are the night curfew timings?
Tamil Nadu government has announced night curfew, starting 6 January, between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am.
What will be closed during night curfew?
All commercial complexes, establishments, shops, hotels will not be allowed to function during this time.
Which mode of transportation will be allowed?
Public and private transportation will be allowed.
What are the rules for Sunday lockdown?
Complete lockdown announced on Sunday, 9 January
Only essential services will be allowed
Petrol pumps will be allowed to function 24X7
50 percent occupancy in all busses, trains, metros.
Are there any restrictions on Pongal?
Pongal festivities organised by both government and private organisations have been postponed. Watch this space for more restrictions.
What are the SOPs for temple?
Places of worship to be closed to the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
What are the rules for educational institutions?
No classes for play school/kindergarten
Only online classes for classes 1 to 9
Physical classes for classes 10 to 12
No training and coaching centres
Exhibitions/book fairs put off.
Can I go to the beach?
Beaches across Chennai are open only for walking.
What are the general rules?
No public/cultural meetings allowed
Fish/meat/vegetable markets to be de-congested
Double vaccination mandatory for staff/owners of commercial establishments, private establishments, cinema theatres, service sector.
