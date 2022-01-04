Weekend Curfew in Delhi Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Says Manish Sisodia

Amid a COVID-19 spike in Delhi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday, 4 January that a weekend curfew will be imposed in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays.

"In view of the rise in cases, the government took a few decisions at the DDMA meeting today to help slow down the spread of the virus. Delhi will now have a weekend curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. We appeal to the people to stay at home unless extremely necessary, such as to go to the hospital," Sisodia said after the meeting.

Government employees, except those working in essential services, will work from home, Sisodia announced. Private offices will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.

"Buses and metros will operate at full capacity, but no one will be allowed to enter without a mask," the deputy chief minister said.