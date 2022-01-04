Weekend Curfew in Delhi Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Says Manish Sisodia

Delhi on Saturday, 1 January recorded 2,716 fresh COVID-19 cases, a massive 51 percent jump from Friday's cases, while the positivity rate rose to 3.64 percent, data showed.
Amid a COVID-19 spike in Delhi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday, 4 January that a weekend curfew will be imposed in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays.
"In view of the rise in cases, the government took a few decisions at the DDMA meeting today to help slow down the spread of the virus. Delhi will now have a weekend curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. We appeal to the people to stay at home unless extremely necessary, such as to go to the hospital," Sisodia said after the meeting.
Government employees, except those working in essential services, will work from home, Sisodia announced. Private offices will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.
"Buses and metros will operate at full capacity, but no one will be allowed to enter without a mask," the deputy chief minister said.
The DDMA met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation in the national capital, even as Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 new COVID cases and one death. Currently, active cases stand at 10,986, with the positivity rate at 6.46 percent.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Monday said that as per genome sequencing reports of 30-31 December, 84 percent of samples from the state were Omicron cases.
However, he added that the situation was under control as not many people were developing severe symptoms or require hospitalisation, news agency PTI reported.
Further, replying to a question raised by BJP MLA OP Sharma, Jain informed the Assembly that there was no shortage of medical staff in state-run hospitals and clinics. The Delhi government also released a list of posts lying vacant, and the minister added that steps were being taken to fill them.
