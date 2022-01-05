Govt Releases New Rules for Home Isolation of Mild, Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released new guidelines for the isolation of mild and asymptomatic coronavirus cases.
As per the government's advisory, patients who are asymptomatic or have mild disease will remain under home isolation for at least seven days after testing positive.
"Further, a designated control room contact number at the district /sub district level shall be provided to the family to get suitable guidance for undertaking testing, clinical management related guidance, assignment of a hospital bed, if warranted," the guidelines state.
Home isolation is not recommended for patients who are over 60 years of age, those with comorbidities, and those who are immuno-compromised. It may be permitted only after evaluation by the treating medical officer, as per the new rules.
Asymptomatic cases are laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 percent, as per the government guidelines.
Clinically-assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than percent.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 58,097 fresh coronavirus cases, a significant jump from the 37,379 cases on Tuesday.