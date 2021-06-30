FAQ: Why Does Virus Mutate? When Will COVID-19 Stop Mutating?

SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) virus is a single-stranded RNA virus. Mutations are changes in the genetic sequence of the RNA. They are a natural part of the virus' evolution.

When a virus enters a susceptible body, it starts replicating, and the rate of replication increases with the spread of the infection.

A virus that has a mutation in it is called a variant.

The COVID-19 virus will continue to mutate for as long as the pandemic goes on, so it is important to keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour.