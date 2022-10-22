India To Witness Solar Eclipse After Diwali 2022: When, How To Watch, And More

India will witness a partial solar eclipse on 25 October 2022, just one day after Diwali 2022, according to the Ministry of Earth Science.

The eclipse, which will occur in India in the hours before sunset, will be visible from most parts of the country, however, it will not be visible from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India including Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, and Tamelong among other parts.

When can you see the solar eclipse? What precautions should you take? And what else do you need to know?

Before we proceed, a quick reminder: You should never look at a solar eclipse with your naked eye, even briefly.

Now, onwards.