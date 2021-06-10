In Photos | Solar Eclipse 2021: The Ring of Fire And Crescent Sun

The annual Solar Eclipse of the year 2021 occurred on 10 June, 2021.
Sun appeared a crescent during sunrise from the Toronto lakeshore. | (Photo: Twitter/ Anton Falco)
The annual Solar Eclipse occurred, this year, on 10 June. The eclipse began at 11:42 am and lasted till 6:41 pm. Even though the eclipse was not visible in most parts of India, stunning visuals have emerged from other countries.

As per media reports, the entire ‘ring of fire’ Solar Eclipse lasted for about 100 minutes.

Prior to the eclipse, NASA had tweeted: “the horizon will be illuminated in a narrow band of light, because an observer is seeing distant localities not under the direct umbra of the Moon's shadow, and the northern hemisphere will witness a partial or annular solar eclipse.”

New Hampshire, USA

Sun resembling a crescent of moon in New Hampshire.

Toronto, Canada

Partial solar eclipse as seen from the Toronto lakeshore.

Niagara Falls

Solar Eclipse shot during the sunrise in Niagara Falls.

Delaware, USA

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Clouds and fog teamed up with the partial Solar Eclipse in Pittsburgh.

Chicago, Illinois

Ottowa, Canada

An annular solar eclipse rises over construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, 10 June, 2021.

Arbutus, Maryland, United States

A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline, Thursday, 10 June, 2021, seen from Arbutus.

