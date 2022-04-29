Solar Eclipse April 2022: Date, Time, and How To Live Stream

Solar Eclipse 2022: Check Surya Grahan date and time here. Image used for representational purpose.
Earth will witness its first Solar Eclipse of the year 2022 on Saturday, 30 April.
A Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon comes in between Sun and Earth. As result of this movement, light from the Sun is blocked and moon casts a shadow on part of the Earth.
However, the Solar Eclipse on Saturday will be a partial one. According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse is visible when Moon and Sun are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon does not completely cover the Sun.
NASA further confirmed that the Partial Solar Eclipse on Saturday will be visible from parts of Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a small area of southwestern Brazil.
Therefore, Surya Grahan will not be visible from any part of India on Saturday.
The Partial Solar Eclipse on Saturday will begin at 2:45 pm EDT, while the maximum eclipse will be visible at 4:41 pm EDT, reported space.com. The eclipse will end at 6:37 pm EDT, the report added.
How & Where to Watch Surya Grahan Live in India?
Various YouTube channels will live stream partial solar eclipse on 30 April 2022. NASA may also live stream online on its official YouTube channel and on nasa.gov/nasalive.