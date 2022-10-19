ADVERTISEMENT

Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Surya Grahan Date, Time, & Visibility in India

People can witness the final solar eclipse of the year 2022 on 25 October.

Diwali is right around the corner, on 24 October 2022, but this month is not just about festivals. This month will also be witness to the final last solar eclipse of the year, which will take place on 25 October 2022. This year, we witnessed two lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses.

An annular solar eclipse is called a partial eclipse. On this day, the sun appears to have a dark shadow only on a small portion of its surface. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the sun and three of them align in a straight line.

It is expected that the solar eclipse will be visible in various parts of Europe, Northeast Africa, and West Asia. In India, the people of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, and Mathura will witness the solar eclipse. Know the date, time, and other details of the solar eclipse on 25 October.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date & Time 

As mentioned before, the solar eclipse will take place on 25 October 2022. Here are the detailed timings.

  • Eclipse Start Time: 04:29 pm

  • Maximum Eclipse Time: 05:30 pm

  • The eclipse would end at sunset: 05:43 pm

  • Partial Eclipse Duration: 01 Hour 14 Mins 15 Secs

  • Maximum Magnitude: 0.54

  • Magnitude at Sunset: 0.50

  • Sutak Begins: 03:17 AM

  • Sutak Ends: 05:43 PM

  • Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins: 12:06 PM

  • Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Ends: 05:43 PM

Topics:  Solar Eclipse   Diwali   surya grahan 

