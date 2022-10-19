Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Surya Grahan Date, Time, & Visibility in India

Diwali is right around the corner, on 24 October 2022, but this month is not just about festivals. This month will also be witness to the final last solar eclipse of the year, which will take place on 25 October 2022. This year, we witnessed two lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses.

An annular solar eclipse is called a partial eclipse. On this day, the sun appears to have a dark shadow only on a small portion of its surface. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the sun and three of them align in a straight line.

It is expected that the solar eclipse will be visible in various parts of Europe, Northeast Africa, and West Asia. In India, the people of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, and Mathura will witness the solar eclipse. Know the date, time, and other details of the solar eclipse on 25 October.