Super Blood Moon: All You Need to Know About the Lunar Eclipse

Red light has a longer wavelength than blue light, which gives the lunar eclipse its characteristic reddish colour. On Earth, we see the same effect during sunrises and sunsets, when the sky has a more reddish glow than during the day.

During a total lunar eclipse, the whole of the lunar disc enters the Earth’s umbra, so lucky Moongazers will be able to see a full, reddish Moon. This won’t last forever, though. After about 14 minutes, the Moon will move out of the Earth’s umbra and back into its penumbra. In total, the lunar eclipse will last a few hours.