FAQ: Did Paytm Being Removed and Reinstated Affect App Users?

With over 50 million monthly active users, India's largest digital wallet, Paytm, was removed from Google Play Store and reinstated later in the day on Friday, 18 September. Google removed the mobile app over its 'Paytm Cricket League' feature. So, what happens to the money in your Paytm wallet? How did the removal affect the users of the app? Here's all you need to know.

I am a Paytm user. Will I lose my money after the app was removed from Google Play Store?

No, you will not lose your account balance. Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates, the company said in a statement. “We assure all our users that their balances and linked accounts are 100 percent safe,” it added. Therefore, existing users will not lose the money in their Paytm wallet.

How did this removal affect me, as a user of the app?

If you are already using Paytm, it does not affect you in any way. According to the company, all their services are fully functional.

What about iOS users? Will they be impacted?

No, iOS users too can continue using the app like earlier.

Why was Paytm removed from Play Store then?

The company recently launched ‘Paytm Cricket League’ on their consumer app for users to engage in their passion of cricket and get cashback rewards. The game allows users to get player stickers after each transaction, collect them and receive Paytm cashback. This was seen as a violation of Google policy that does not allow gambling or unregulated gambling apps on the Play Store.

“We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance.” Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy to <a href="https://techcrunch.com/2020/09/18/google-pulls-indias-paytm-app-from-play-store-for-repeat-policy-violations/">TechCrunch</a>

When will the app be available on Play Store for new downloads?

The app was restored later in the day on Friday, 18 September.

(With inputs from TechCrunch)

