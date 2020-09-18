Twitter Mourns With Memes After Google Play Store Removes Paytm

Google has removed the Paytm app from the Google Play Store.

On 18 September, Google removed the Paytm app from Google Play Store for repeatedly violating its gambling policies. This came as a shock to many Indian users who use the Paytm app. In light of this news, Paytm users took to Twitter to meme their concerns. Some mourned the event, others poked fun. Take a look:

Paytm is the largest digital wallet in India, with over 50 million monthly active users. It also competes with Google Pay as a digital payment option. Even though the app is no longer available on Google Play Store, the financial operations of the app have not been suspended and existing Paytm users can still use it to transfer money or buy goods.

