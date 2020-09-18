Google Removes Paytm from Play Store over Policy Violations

The financial operations of the app have not been suspended and existing Paytm users can still use to make payments.

Google has removed the Paytm app from the Google Play Store for repeatedly violating its gambling policies, reported TechCrunch. Paytm is the largest digital wallet in India, with over 50 million monthly active users. It also competes with Google Pay as a digital payment option. The Quint has reached out to Paytm and are awaiting a response from them on the ban. However, the app took to Twitter to inform its users that their money is in safe hands.

Google does not allow gambling or unregulated gambling apps on the Play Store, especially those that facilitate sports gambling. However, the financial operations of the app have not been suspended and existing Paytm users can still use it to transfer money or buy goods.

“We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance,” Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy to <a href="https://techcrunch.com/2020/09/18/google-pulls-indias-paytm-app-from-play-store-for-repeat-policy-violations/">TechCrunch</a>.

According to the report, Google said that Paytm repeatedly violated its policies. One of the prime examples of this policy is that Google doesn't allow Dream11 fantasy sports app to be available on the Play Store, as it violates the Android-maker’s gambling policies. However, Dream11 is available for smartphone users via third-party websites. This move is also a preemptive attempt by Google to warn other developers on the platform to be wary of the policies, especially when a major cricket tournament such as the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) is right around the corner.

Sports betting is illegal in India, which is why most of the apps promote themselves as skill-based apps rather gambling tools.

The report also says that Google has asked streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which is responsible for streaming the IPL, to display a warning before running ads on fantasy sports apps.