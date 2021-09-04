Ganesh Chaturthi: What Are Different States' SOPs for Celebrations Amid COVID?

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 2 September, announced that it has been directed to form a squad called 'Special 13', which would ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are being followed amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The guidelines mentioned that the Mumbai Police would take strict action against those who are seen not following COVID protocols.
The police have also asked the owners of pandals to ask the devotees to go for online darshan.
So, what are the new guidelines in Mumbai, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu? Here's everything you need to know.
How will the 'Special 13' squad work?
In total there are 13 zones in the Mumbai Police department. Each one will monitor a zone in the city.
The squad will consist of 11 constables, one API, two PSI, and a senior police inspector. It will also be the squad's job to make sure that the local police stations are working efficiently.
When will the celebrations begin?
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin from 10 September. It is an 11-day festival.
What are the guidelines issued by the state government?
The state government released the guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the last week of June.
The guidelines are as follows:
The maximum height of the idol can be up to four feet and for the installations of mandals one has to take permission from the local authority.
The guidelines also mentioned that people should prefer worshipping marble, metal, or clay idols and should try to immerse them in artificial ponds, if possible.
Processions will not be allowed on the first and the last day, which is the immersion day of the festival.
The organisers have also been asked to install health and blood donation camps rather than cultural programs.
Pandal owners have also been asked to make sure that social distancing is being followed.
What are the rules for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Karnataka?
Karnataka has not yet released any guidelines or COVID protocols for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. It has received a lot of criticism lately for not issuing any guidelines as cases in neighbouring state Kerala are on the rise.
Amid the criticism, a meeting of health officials to frame the guidelines has now been scheduled for 5 September.
A senior police officer in Bengaluru said, “no guidelines have been prepared as yet but we do not expect a normal Ganesh Chaturthi. Restricted festivities may be allowed like last year", reported The Indian Express.
What are the guidelines for the celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu?
The government of Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown restrictions till 6 am on 15 September.
The COVID protocols to be followed are:
No idols will be installed in public places or no immersion will take place in water bodies. Devotees are allowed to leave their idols near temples.
People cannot gather in a crowd in churches on 8 September – Mother Mary's birthday.
People should worship or limit the celebrations to their homes. Permission for the immersion of the idols in the nearby waterbodies will be given to individuals.
(With Inputs from The Indian Express and The Times of India)
