Ganesh Chaturthi: What Are Different States' SOPs for Celebrations Amid COVID?

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 2 September, announced that it has been directed to form a squad called 'Special 13', which would ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are being followed amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The guidelines mentioned that the Mumbai Police would take strict action against those who are seen not following COVID protocols.

The police have also asked the owners of pandals to ask the devotees to go for online darshan.

So, what are the new guidelines in Mumbai, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu? Here's everything you need to know.