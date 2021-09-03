FAQ: Bharat Series For Vehicle Registration From 15 Sept – How Would It Work?

What are the rules for the registration? For how long can you keep the vehicle in some other state?
(Photo: PTI)
Moving to a new city? You no longer have to worry about changing your registration plate.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced a new vehicle registration series called BH (Bharat series) – to facilitate a smooth and seamless transfer pan-India.
Who can get the Bharat series? What are the rules for the registration? For how long can you keep the vehicle in some other state? Here's everything you need to know.
What is the significance of Bharat series?
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that with the introduction of the BH-series, movement of all vehicles will be allowed across different states and Union Territories in India. This means once BH series registration is done for a vehicle, the owner of the vehicle will no longer have to go through re-registration process again when the owner moves to another state or union territory within the country.
Who is eligible to get the BH series?
Defense personnel and employees working for the central or state government are eligible to get it. However, this will be voluntary.
Those working in any public or private sector company will also be allowed.
What are the rules currently?
If a person moves from one state to another, the owner can keep a vehicle in the former state's registration for 12 months.
Following that, the owner will have to get the vehicle re-registered.
Will the format of the 'BH' series be different?
The new format for the BH series will be YY BH #### XX.
According to the ministry, YY is the first registration year of the vehicle, BH denotes the code for Bharat series, #### will be the four digit number that are usually given to vehicles and XX will be two alphabets.
When will this rule be implemented?
According to the notification released by the government, the Central Motor Vehicles (Twentieth Amendment) Rules, 2021 will be implemented from 15 September.
The generation of the BH-series vehicle will happen through the portal.
Will road taxes change after the introduction of this series?
The motor vehicle tax levied will be eight percent if the cost of the vehicle is up to 10 lakh. If the cost of the vehicle is between 10-20 lakh, the tax levied would be 10 percent. For vehicles costing more than 20 lakh, the tax levied will be 12 percent reported Hindustan Times.
For diesel vehicles, an extra of two percent charhes will be levied. However, for electronic vehicles, the tax would be two percent less.
The motor tax will be levied electronically, after the vehicle gets the BH-series registration mark.
How can I re-register my vehicle in a different state?
As of now, the owner of the vehicle needs to produce a no objection certificate from the registered state in order to obtain a new registration mark in a different state.
The entire process takes time as the owner will only receive a new registration mark only after paying the road tax on pro-rata basis in the new state.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 03 Sep 2021,01:15 PM IST