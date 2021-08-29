FAQ: Sunday Lockdown To Continue in Kerala. What’s Allowed? What’s Not?

With Kerala seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Chief Secretary VP Joy on Friday, 27 August, said that "only essential and permissible activities will be allowed on Sundays," reported The News Minute.

On 22 August, the state lifted its complete lockdown just before Onam. Since then, 31,445 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, followed by 30,007 on Thursday and 32,801 on Friday.

As of Friday, the positivity rate recorded is 19.22 percent. The government has now decided to implement strict lockdown on Sundays.

What is allowed on Sundays? What is not? Here's everything you need to know.