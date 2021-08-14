FAQ: What Is Marburg Virus? How Does It Spread?

Guinea on 2 August confirmed the death of a person infected with the Marburg virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that about 155 people, who came in contact with the deceased, have been isolated and are under 'active surveillance'.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, 11 August, in a press meeting announced that though Marburg, a deadly cousin of the Ebola virus, is a very different virus from SARS-CoV-2, many of the elements of the response are the same, including isolation, tracing, and quarantining their contacts, reported Hindustan Times.

What is Marburg Virus? How does it spread? What are the symptoms? Should I be concerned? Here's everything we know.