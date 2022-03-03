Mask Mandate Lifted As COVID Cases Dip in US, Europe, UAE: What Are the Rules?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had, earlier last week, released new guidelines suggesting that 70 percent of Americans no longer needed to wear masks and needn't avoid crowded spaces.

Instead of heavily relying on the number of COVID-19 cases to gauge mask effectiveness, the CDC is assessing local hospital capacity and rate of hospitalisation to formulate key measures in the USA.

What are the CDC guidelines? Which other countries have lifted the mask mandate? Here is a list.