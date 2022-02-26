FAQ: How to Get the Most Out of Your N95 Mask or Other Respirator

Respirators are designed to fit your face closely to help prevent you breathing in airborne particles through the gaps around the edges.

They are made of a plastic with an electrostatic charge that repels viral particles, preventing at least 95% of particles from getting through.

They are made to a specific manufacturing standard . Depending on where they are certified, they may be called N95 (in the USA), P2 (Australia or New Zealand), FFP2 (Europe), KF94 (Korea) or KN95 (China).