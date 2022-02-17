COVID Immunity Falls After Four Months Despite mRNA Booster: CDC

The study shows that individuals may need more than three shots of the vaccine, and at regular intervals, to protect against COVID-19 in the long run.
(Photo: iStock)
A nationwide study by the US CDC has confirmed that protection from severe COVID falls significantly within four months of getting a third vaccine shot.
The study published on 12 February indicates that, just like immunity reduces gradually after the second vaccine shot, it falls similarly after the third vaccine as well. What does this mean?
The study found that people who had received a second and third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine were afforded better protection from the worst of COVID-19's effects. This includes increased protection from hospitalisation.
It also pointed at class disparity between the groups who received a second and third vaccine, namely that a much smaller percent of minority communities (black and hispanic) had received a third booster, as opposed to the white community.
In India, third or 'precautionary' dose has been opened only for those above 60 years of age and healthcare workers. The decision to expand the programme is pending.
You will, in all likelihood, need more than three doses of the vaccine to protect yourself from the worst effects of COVID-19. If this becomes the norm, it could mean getting COVID-19 vaccinations at regular intervals across the year.
But whether this will be implemented, and if so, how, is still too early to say.
