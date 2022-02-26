No Penalty on People Travelling Without Mask in Private Cars in Delhi

There will no longer be a penalty on people not wearing masks and travelling together in private four-wheelers in Delhi. The image is used for representation purposes only.
There will no longer be a penalty on people not wearing masks and travelling together in private four-wheelers in Delhi, with effect from 28 February.
The Department of Health and Family Welfare issued an order on Saturday based on the decisions taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held on Friday.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court had questioned the government order that makes wearing masks inside cars mandatory, stating it was absurd.
The fine for not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing has also been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500.
The DDMA has also decided to lift all Covid related restrictions in the national capital from Monday.
“DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves and people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 April. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All should continue following Covid appropriate behaviour. Government will keep strict watch,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.
The night curfew will be lifted and markets can stay open till 10 pm, stated the order. Restaurants, bars, cafes, and cinema halls are allowed to function at 100 per cent seating capacity.
The order stated that people should continue to wear of masks and maintain social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces.
It also directed all authorities concerned to focus on “strategic areas of intervention”, including testing, tracking, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and strict compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.
