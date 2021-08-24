Now, Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slots Via WhatsApp; Here's How

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, 24 August, said that people can now book COVID vaccine slots using WhatsApp. He said it would pave “a new era of citizen convenience”.

India has so far fully vaccinated over 13 crore people, while over 45 crore people have received their first dose. Till now, registration for COVID vaccination was being done only on the CoWIN app, which, for the non-tech savvy citizens, was a struggle.