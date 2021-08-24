25,467 New COVID-19 Cases, 354 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.19 Lakh

India on Tuesday, 24 August, reported 25,467 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,24,74,773. The death toll increased by 354 to 4,35,110.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,19,551 active cases across the country, while 3,17,20,112 patients have been discharged so far, with 39,486 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.