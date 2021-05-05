These Sites Will Help You Find Available COVID Vaccination Slots

Although the Indian government has opened up its vaccination programme to everyone above 18, amid the second wave of the COVID pandemic, citizens across the country have been struggling to book appointments on the CoWIN website for lack of slots.

In a bid to help citizens get appointments, some Indian researchers and developers have come up with websites and apps that notify a user when slots open up.

In addition, these websites use CoWIN's open API (application programming interface) and aim to deliver relevant and timely information on vaccine availability, vaccination centres, and the date and time of the vaccination drive.