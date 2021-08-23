Will Zydus Cadila’s COVID Jab for Kids Pave the Way for Reopening Schools?

India cast a wider net with its vaccination programme, as it gave its emergency approval for the first COVID vaccine for children in the country.

Recently on Friday, 20 August, Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine got a green signal from the DGCI, as it was found to be safe for both adults and children aged between 12 and 18 years.

This is said to be the world’s first DNA based COVID-19 vaccine and unlike the other vaccines, this one will be administered in three doses.

For close to 18 months now, schools have remained shut as children form a bulk of the unvaccinated and vulnerable population in the country. But with Zydus Cadila's approval be able to pave the way for reopening schools?