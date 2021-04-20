The Double Mutant Strain: Is It Behind India’s Second COVID Wave?

A new double mutation variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be behind India’s more deadlier second wave infections. This variant has also now made it to Brazil, the world’s second worst-hit country by the pandemic.

This new double mutant strain of the virus, known as B.1.167, according to experts, has raised red flags and led to widespread gene surveillance to look for its prevalence and spread.

In an earlier interview with FIT, virologist and director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University Dr Shahid Jameel spoke regarding the new double mutant virus.

Should you worry about the new variant? We answer all your questions.