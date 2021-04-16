Data Shows ‘Double Mutant’ Most Common COVID Strain in India Now

Earlier in March, genome sequencing of virus samples led by Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), showed the presence of two mutations, E484Q and L452R together, in at least 200 virus samples from Maharashtra.

This analysis on the prevalence of the double mutation comes at a time when there’s been a worrying spike of cases across India. However, it’s not yet been ascertained whether the mutation is responsible for the increased cases or if it reduces the efficacy of the vaccines.

As India added over 2 lakh new fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra remains one of the worst-affect state followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Delhi is the worst affected city currently with 17,282 new cases in the last 24 hours.