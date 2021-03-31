What We Know So Far About the Origin of COVID-19 and New Mutations

While new variants are emerging across the world, most recently in Israel, there is also news on the origin of the virus. The World Health Organisation on 30 March released a joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 and stated that the virus most likely spread from bats to humans.

However, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and 14 countries have raised concerns over the report and have demanded further investigation into the theory that the outbreak was the result of a laboratory leak.