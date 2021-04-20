COVID Effect: US CDC Advises Citizens Against Travelling to India

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom on Monday added India to its travel 'red list' amid the surge in COVID cases in the country and the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in India.

Earlier, in the evening, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi, citing an unrelenting surge in COVID cases in the country.

As per Health Secretary Matt Hancock, all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals has been banned temporarily.

“We’ve taken the difficult, but vital decision to add India to the Red List. This means anyone who is not a UK or Irish resident or a British citizen cannot enter the UK if they’ve been in India in the previous 10 days,” Britain Health Minister Matt Hancock told their Parliament.

According to the new order, people coming from red-list nations – which includes Pakistan and Bangladesh – must pay hefty amounts to stay at a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days.