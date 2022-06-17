Delhi Reports 1,797 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death in Past 24 Hours

Mumbai now has 13,304 active cases with its overall caseload at 10,90,503. For the third consecutive time this week, the test positivity rate in Mumbai was above 15 percent at 15.39 percent.

Of the new cases, only 110 patients were admitted to hospitals, with 16 needing oxygen support. There are a total of 13,304 active patients in the city with 76 on oxygen support.

A total of 14,463 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out so far to 1,73,58,446. Only 569 of the 24,818 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients are currently occupied in the city.