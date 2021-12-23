COVID-19 Spike in Maharashtra: Mumbai Sees 602 Cases, Highest in 77 Days

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,179 new COVID cases – the highest in 48 days. The state also saw 17 deaths on the same day.

Maharashtra reported 23 new cases of Omicron, taking the tally of the total cases of the variant reported in the state to 88.

While Pune has reported 13 cases of Omicron, Mumbai has recorded five, and Osmanabad two. Thane, Nagpur, and Mira Bhayandar have reported one case each of the variant.