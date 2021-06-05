1.2 L New COVID Cases in India; TN Lockdown Extended Till 14 June

India on Saturday, 5 June, reported 1,20,529 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,86,94,879. The death toll increased by 3,380 to 3,44,082.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 15,55,248 active cases across the country, while 2,67,95,549 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,97,894 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till 6 am on 14 June with some relaxations given, the Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday.