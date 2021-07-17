Decoding India's COVID R-Factor: Should We Be Worried?

I wouldn’t say this is the only important number. Test positivity is significant. The WHO says that the numbers should be less than 5%. Currently across much of India it should be probably 1.5 to 2% which is a good sign.

So, I think it’s a combination of many factors. If test positivity leads to a large number of cases, and even it doesn’t budge very much from that value, it still is a problem in terms of public health.

But the problem is a lot of this depends upon the testing that you do. If you don’t test, you don’t pick up cases and the gap between the number of cases that you manage to pick up and the number of cases that are out there in the community becomes large. That is what we need to watch out for.