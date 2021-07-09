Why Have COVID Cases in Kerala Not Dropped Like Rest of India?

Kerala is witnessing an episode, similar to the situation in January this year, with a significant rise in coronavirus infections, while the rest of the country is seeing a sharp decline.

Since 15 June, Kerala has accounted for the largest number of COVID cases in the country. For the last two days, more than a third of all cases reported in the country have been from the state. At its peak, Kerala was contributing less than 10 per cent of all the cases in the country.



So what went wrong with the state that was once hailed for handling the pandemic better than majority of the other states? The Quint spoke to virologists, scientists and health officials to understand the reasons for the high positivity rate.