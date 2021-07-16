Mission Impossible: Can India Vaccinate All Adults By Year End?

According to the same affidavit, govt has said it will get 40 crore vaccine doses of Covaxin in five months from Bharat Biotech, that’s approximately 8 crore vaccines a month.

Here’s where things get a bit complicated. The govt’s golden child has consistently underperformed in the last few months. Bharat Biotech is yet to fulfil its earlier orders placed by GOI in April and May. Add to that, despite claims by the government, on June 23, an executive at Bharat Biotech was quoted as saying they will continue to produce 2.5 crore doses of Covaxin per month till at least August-September this year, but hoped to ramp up to 6-7 crore doses by the year end.

So the target of 40 crore by year end will be missed.

The ramp up with depend upon production kickstarting in their Ankleshwar, Gujarat, and Bengaluru, Karnataka plants.

Further, its tie up with three pharma PSUs - Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Indian Immunologicals Ltd and Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Ltd is unlikely to start before year end.