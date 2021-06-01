1 Crore Indians Lost Their Jobs Due to Second Wave of COVID: CMIE

According to an estimate by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), over 1 crore Indians have lost their jobs due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unemployment rate had risen to 12 percent in the last week of May as opposed to 8 percent recorded in April, CMIE Director Mahesh Vyas told PTI, adding that the second surge of the viral infection was primarily responsible for the same.
“The labour force shrank by 1.1 million in April 2021 to 424.6 million compared to 425.8 million in March,” Vyas stated.
An unemployment rate of 3-4 percent should be considered as the norm for the Indian economy, the economist suggested.
As the COVID-19 case numbers are now on a decline, states such as Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh have announced a few relaxations in their COVID curbs this week. The state-imposed lockdowns are expected to be further eased in the coming weeks.
Vyas suggested that as lockdowns ease, the problem will be ameliorated, but not entirely.
Vyas indicated that those who have been laid off due to the lockdowns might find it difficult to find employment immediately as the economy reopens. This is due to the slow replenishment of hiring needs in the formal sector, which may take up to a year to re-materialise, as opposed to the informal sector, where need is quick to reoccur.
According to a country-wide survey conducted by CMIE, 55 percent of those analysed reported a reduction in their income. As opposed to this number, 3 percent of the participants declared a growth in their income. The remaining 42 percent of those surveyed reported no change in their income.
The results of the investigation, which included 1.75 lakh households from all over the nation, signal the emergence of alarming trends in income generation.
The think tank CEO also stated that the income of 97 percent households in the country has been adversely impacted by the pandemic since it began last year.
(With inputs from PTI)
