PM’s Nautanki Responsible for 2nd Wave, Death Figures False: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 28 May while addressing the media slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre’s vaccine strategy and held him responsible for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that India is facing.

Slamming PM Modi for declaring a premature victory on COVID-19, Gandhi said, “The government and the PM don't understand COVID-19. They never did.”

“The Prime Minister is responsible for the second wave. The ‘nautanki’ that he did, the way he didn’t fulfil his responsibility, is the reason we are facing the second wave,” Gandhi said.

“The Prime Minister doesn't think strategically. He is an event manager. If one group says, let’s vaccinate a particular group, he makes it an event and starts vaccinating that particular group. This is not the time for events,” he said, demanding a better strategy for the vaccination drive.