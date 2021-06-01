1.27 Lakh New COVID Cases, 2,795 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.81 Cr

India on Tuesday, 1 June, reported 1,27,510 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,81,75,044. The death toll increased by 2,795 to 3,31,895.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 18,95,520 active cases across the country, while 2,59,47,629 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,55,287 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra on Monday, reported 15,077 new COVID cases, the lowest in three months, and 184 fatalities. In Mumbai, with the infections declining, all non-essential shops will now be able to operate on weekdays from 7 am to 2 pm following the odd-even rule, while remaining shut during the weekends.