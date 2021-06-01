1.27 Lakh New COVID Cases, 2,795 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.81 Cr
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Tuesday, 1 June, reported 1,27,510 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,81,75,044. The death toll increased by 2,795 to 3,31,895.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 18,95,520 active cases across the country, while 2,59,47,629 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,55,287 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra on Monday, reported 15,077 new COVID cases, the lowest in three months, and 184 fatalities. In Mumbai, with the infections declining, all non-essential shops will now be able to operate on weekdays from 7 am to 2 pm following the odd-even rule, while remaining shut during the weekends.
- Delhi on Monday reported 648 new infections, with the positivity rate below 1 per cent, and 86 deaths
- Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Monday wrote to PM Modi flagging an ‘abysmal’ supply of COVID vaccines and seeking free jabs for the 18-44 age group
- Karnataka on Monday reported 16,604 new infections and 411 fatalities
- More than 21.6 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began in January
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.