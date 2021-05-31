FAQ: Maharashtra Eases Restrictions – What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 30 May, announced that new COVID restrictions, which are to be imposed in the state from 7 am on 1 June, will be in effect till 15 June. The measures were taken as the number of patients suffering from COVID remains high.

In view of the possibility of a third wave, the CM urged people not to let their guard down and said that state government will take stock of the situation in each district and may tighten or relax the curbs in specific areas.

“I don't know when and what date the third wave will come. So, we should not let our guard down," he said.