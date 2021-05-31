FAQ: Maharashtra Eases Restrictions – What’s Allowed, What’s Not
“I don’t know when and what date the third wave will come. So, we should not let our guard down,” the CM said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 30 May, announced that new COVID restrictions, which are to be imposed in the state from 7 am on 1 June, will be in effect till 15 June. The measures were taken as the number of patients suffering from COVID remains high.
In view of the possibility of a third wave, the CM urged people not to let their guard down and said that state government will take stock of the situation in each district and may tighten or relax the curbs in specific areas.
Thackeray added that several parts of the state, especially rural areas are still witnessing a spike in cases, and only places with positivity rate less than 10 percent, including Mumbai, could see some easing of curbs.
So, what will remain open? What are the restrictions? Here’s all you need to know.
What will be open?
In districts with less than 10 percent positivity rate and where occupancy of total oxygen beds available is less than 40 percent will remain open. All essential shops will be operating between 7 am and 2 pm.
Non-essential stand-alone shops can remain open till 2 pm, as per the instructions of the the local disaster management authorities. However, these cannot open on weekends.
Will government offices be open?
All governmental offices, except those providing emergency health services, will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity.
However, respective DMA may allow more than this percentage of attendance, if concerned Head of Department requests so. In the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai area, for GOI and COM establishments, these permissions shall be granted by the Chief Secretary of State of Maharashtra.
Will I be able to shop online?
Yes, delivery of all items, including non-essential items, is allowed in these districts.
Will be able to order food?
Yes, home deliveries will be allowed as per the timings set by the DMA.
Will there be a restriction on transport?
There will be no restriction on movement in the concerned districts till 3 pm. However, after 3 pm, only medical and other emergency services, as well as home deliveries will be allowed.
What about restrictions in districts with positivity rate more than 20 percent?
For these districts, restrictions imposed in the “Break the Chain” order dated 12 May will apply.
Additionally, the borders of these districts will be sealed with no influx of persons, except in the event of death/emergency/COVID-related action allowed in or out of the region.
