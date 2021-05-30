FAQ: UP Eases Lockdown in Some Districts, What’s Allowed Now?
If an unlocked district observes more than 600 active cases a day, a lockdown will be enforced again in the region.
The Uttar Pradesh government, on 30 May, Sunday, announced that the state-wide COVID restrictions will be eased from June 1 onwards, for those districts which have less than 600 active COVID-19 cases as of 30 May.
The night and weekend curfew, however, will remain instated across the state.
The night curfew will remain in place everyday from 7 pm to 7 am.
For districts having a case load of more than 600 active cases per day, a complete lockdown will remain imposed for another week, till 7 June.
What Restrictions Have Been Relaxed?
A total of 55 districts having a case load of less than 600 active COVID-19 cases a day have been granted a partial relaxation of lockdown from 1 June.
- Shops that fall outside containment zones can open for five days during the week.
- Government offices will be permitted to open with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, on a rotational basis.
- Private offices can open, keeping in mind COVID-appropriate behaviour norms. Work-from-home is encouraged wherever possible.
- Religious places may be allowed to open with no more than 5 people in attendance at a time.
- Only home delivery is permitted at restaurants. Eateries located on expressways/highways are allowed to open for dine-in operations, following COVID-19 safety precautions.
- A maximum of 25 people may be present at weddings.
- For funerals, a maximum of 20 people may be in attendance.
In case a previously unlocked district observes more than 600 active cases a day due to a surge, a week-long lockdown will be enforced again in the region.
What Will Remain Closed Even in Non-Containment Zones?
- All educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain shut in these districts as well.
- Gyms, shopping malls, and swimming pools will also remain closed.
A week-long lockdown will be observed in a total of 20 cities, including Meerut, Lucknow and Moradabad, until the number of active cases lowers to 600 or below.
The full list of districts under complete lockdown is as follows: Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Baghpat, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Deoria, Moradabad, Ghazipur and Bijnor.
(With inputs from India Today)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.