Explained: How Has the 2nd COVID Wave Impacted the Indian Economy?

The scale of devastation brought on by the second wave of COVID-19 is indeterminable, as the current infectious strain of the virus continues to snuff out lives, upend healthcare systems, and weaken the economy.

Though the Indian government has denied the possibility of a complete nationwide lockdown, multiple states are extending curfews and existing restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Majority of the states are allowing only essential services to operate, and requesting companies to opt for remote working, as result of which some industries like retail are already incurring massive losses. The economy is witnessing a contraction on the back of weak economic indicators in response to local restrictions.