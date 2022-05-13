COVID-19: India Logs Over 2,800 New Cases for 3rd Day in a Row, 9 More Deaths

The national capital of Delhi, which has been contributing to nearly a third of India's COVID-19 cases, logged 1,032 infections on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday spoke at the second Global COVID Virtual Summit, at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden.

"We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. WTO rules need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture," Modi said at the virtual summit.

The aim of the summit was to initiate new actions to address the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger global health security architecture, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.