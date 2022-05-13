North Korea Confirms First COVID-19 Death, Day After Admitting Outbreak

“There has been the biggest emergency incident in the country, with a hole in our emergency quarantine front, that has been kept safely over the past two years and three months since February 2020,” the official KCNA news agency had said.

Meanwhile, the news agency added, all business activities will be organised in a way that each work unit is “isolated” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With the 25-million strong North Korean population not vaccinated at all, a strict national lockdown has been initiated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently said that the country is one of only two countries in the world that have not vaccinated their people. The other one is Eritrea.