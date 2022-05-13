'Won't Slow Down, Don’t Believe in Taking it Easy': Modi on Being PM Twice

"I have no intention of slowing down," said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday, 12 May, while recalling a senior Opposition leader's observation that if one has been chosen as a PM twice then that is enough accomplishment.
(Photo: PTI)
"I have no intention of slowing down," said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday, 12 May, while recalling a senior Opposition leader's observation that if one has been chosen as a PM twice then that is enough accomplishment.
He said this while virtually addressing the beneficiaries of Gujarat government's financial assistance schemes for windows, elderly and destitute.
A "very big leader," who politically opposes us, came to meet me one day as he was not happy about certain issues, PM Modi said adding that despite him being critical about the saffron party, he respects the leader.
Stating that the leader doesn't know that "Modi is made of a different mettle," he said, the land of Gujarat has made him. "That's why I do not believe in taking it easy, like whatever has happened has happened and now I should rest. No. My dream is saturation, 100 percent coverage of the welfare schemes," he said.
PM Modi, however, did not mention who had made the remark.
This comes a month after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar met the prime minister in Delhi to raise the issue of action taken by the central agencies against family of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)