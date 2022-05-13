'Won't Slow Down, Don’t Believe in Taking it Easy': Modi on Being PM Twice

Stating that the leader doesn't know that "Modi is made of a different mettle," he said, the land of Gujarat has made him. "That's why I do not believe in taking it easy, like whatever has happened has happened and now I should rest. No. My dream is saturation, 100 percent coverage of the welfare schemes," he said.

PM Modi, however, did not mention who had made the remark.

This comes a month after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar met the prime minister in Delhi to raise the issue of action taken by the central agencies against family of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.