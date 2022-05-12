PM Modi To Participate in Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on Thursday
PM Modi will attend the summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the second Global COVID Virtual Summit on Thursday, 12 May, at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden.
The aim of the summit is to initiate new actions to address the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger global health security architecture, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
PM Modi is scheduled to deliver his remarks during the opening session of the summit on the theme "Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritising Preparedness". The session will begin around 6:30 pm Thursday.
Other participants in the summit include United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, leaders of Indonesia, Germany, Belize and Senegal, among others.
PM Modi had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by President Biden on 22 September last year.
"India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low cost indigenous technologies to test and treat, genomic surveillance, and capacity building for health care workers," the MEA's release said.
It also added that India was proactively engaging in multilateral fora with the objective of strengthening and reforming the global health security architecture with the WHO at its centre.
