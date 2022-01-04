COVID: AIIMS Directs Faculty to Return to Work, Cancels Remaining Winter Break

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, directed all medical staff on Tuesday, 4 January, to cut short their winter break and immediately resume their duties in light of the increasing cases of Omicron in New Delhi.

In a notice issued on Monday, 3 January, the AIIMS Delhi has directed all faculty members to join back their duty with immediate effect at the hospital.

"In continuation of the office memoranda dated 22 and 27 December, it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation from 5 to 10 January due to the ongoing COVID-19 and Omicron pandemic," said the notice issued by the hospital administration with approval of AIIMS Director.