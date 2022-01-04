COVID: AIIMS Directs Faculty to Return to Work, Cancels Remaining Winter Break

New Delhi on Monday, 3 January, reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases and one death
(Photo: PTI)
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, directed all medical staff on Tuesday, 4 January, to cut short their winter break and immediately resume their duties in light of the increasing cases of Omicron in New Delhi.
In a notice issued on Monday, 3 January, the AIIMS Delhi has directed all faculty members to join back their duty with immediate effect at the hospital.
"In continuation of the office memoranda dated 22 and 27 December, it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation from 5 to 10 January due to the ongoing COVID-19 and Omicron pandemic," said the notice issued by the hospital administration with approval of AIIMS Director.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced the same day that a weekend curfew will be imposed in the national capital.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that government employees, except those working in essential services, will work from home. Among other restrictions, private offices will be allowed to open with only 50 percent capacity.
The DDMA met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation in the national capital, even as Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 new COVID cases and one death. Currently, active cases stand at 10,986, with the positivity rate at 6.46 percent.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Monday said that as per genome sequencing reports of 30-31 December, 84 percent of samples from the state were Omicron cases.