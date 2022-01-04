Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says Symptoms Are Mild

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Tuesday, 4 January.
"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested," he wrote in a tweet.
This comes merely days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader led a victory march in Chandigarh on 30 December over his party's win in the recently-held Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the viral disease.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that as per genome sequencing reports of 30-31 December, 84 percent of samples from the state were Omicron cases.
