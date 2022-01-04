COVID Spike: Weekend Curfew in Delhi, Private Offices to Work at 50% Capacity

Amid a COVID-19 spike in Delhi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday, 4 January, that a weekend curfew would be imposed in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays.

"In view of the rise in cases, the government took a few decisions at the DDMA meeting today to help slow down the spread of the virus. Delhi will now have a weekend curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. We appeal to the people to stay at home and not go out unless extremely necessary, such as to go to the hospital," Sisodia said after the meeting.