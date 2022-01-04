COVID Spike: Weekend Curfew in Delhi, Private Offices to Work at 50% Capacity
Government employees, except those working in essential services, will be asked to work from home.
Amid a COVID-19 spike in Delhi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday, 4 January, that a weekend curfew would be imposed in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays.
"In view of the rise in cases, the government took a few decisions at the DDMA meeting today to help slow down the spread of the virus. Delhi will now have a weekend curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. We appeal to the people to stay at home and not go out unless extremely necessary, such as to go to the hospital," Sisodia said after the meeting.
Government employees, except those working in essential services, will work from home, Sisodia announced. Private offices will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.
"Buses and metros will operate at full capacity, but no one will be allowed to enter without a mask," the deputy chief minister said.
Previously, the metro capacity in Delhi had been reduced to 50 percent amid the rise in cases. However, the ceiling has been removed to prevent crowding, as per Deputy CM Sidodia.
The DDMA met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation in the national capital. Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 new COVID cases and one death. Currently, active cases stand at 10,986, with the positivity rate at 6.46 percent.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Monday said that as per genome sequencing reports of 30-31 December, 84 percent of samples from the state were Omicron cases.
However, he added that the situation was under control as not many people were developing severe symptoms or require hospitalisation, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the news on Tuesday, Kejriwal said that he was experiencing mild symptoms.
